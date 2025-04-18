Türkiye to host NATO foreign ministers meeting in May

BRUSSELS
An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will be held in Türkiye’s Mediterranean city of next month, the defense alliance has announced in a brief statement.

The high-level talks on May 14 and 15 in Antalya’s Belek will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Turkish authorities have not yet commented on the upcoming gathering.

In February, Türkiye marked the 73rd anniversary of its NATO membership, which began three years after the military alliance was founded in the aftermath of World War II.

Since joining, Türkiye has played a pivotal role in the alliance, which has steadily expanded its reach across Europe.

Home to one of NATO’s most capable armies, Türkiye is a vital member thanks to its strategic location at Europe’s southeastern edge, serving as a gateway to Asia.

The country contributes both financially and through personnel to NATO missions, particularly in strengthening defense capacity. In 2024, Türkiye was among 24 members that met the target of allocating at least 2.09 percent of GDP to defense spending.

Türkiye also hosts several key NATO installations. These include the Allied Land Command in the western city of İzmir and the Rapid Deployable Corps in Istanbul.

The capital Ankara is home to both the Center of Excellence for Defense Against Terrorism (COE-DAT) and the Partnership for Peace Training Center, while Istanbul also hosts the NATO Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (MARSEC COE).

