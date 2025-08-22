Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25

Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25

ANKARA
Türkiye will chair an extraordinary meeting by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to find ways to address the continued Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis the civilians are facing in the enclave, Foreign Ministry sources have said.

According to the sources, the OIC summit will be convened in Jeddah on Aug. 25 upon an initiative of Türkiye as the term president of the 57-member organization.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will chair and make the opening statement of the meeting, which comes following Israel’s decision to expand its operations in Gaza at the expense of creating new tragedies and crises.

The sources underlined that the main message to be diffused by Fidan will be “Israel’s policies that aim to fully occupy Gaza, undermine all efforts for a two-state solution and expel Palestinians from their lands.”

He will stress the need for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, protection of civilians and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Israel’s efforts to sabotage ongoing truce efforts require more pressure from the international community and its policies to de-Palestinization of Gaza should be totally denounced by the world, Fidan will tell his colleagues.

He will also reiterate that the only way to address the problem in the Middle East is the creation of a State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state formula. In this context, he will also underline the importance of the works of a joint OIC-Arab League group and the fact that more countries announced their decision to recognize Palestine as a state.

The sources also recalled that Fidan will urge swift and efficient actions to stop the export of weapons and war materials to Israel.

