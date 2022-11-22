Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over 'terrorist propaganda'

ANKARA

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrström on Nov. 21 for the images “insulting” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and also serving as “propaganda of the terror organization” that were projected on the Turkish Embassy building in Stockholm.

Turkish officials condemned the incident that took place on Nov. 21, and called for an investigation, diplomatic sources said.

Ankara renewed demands for Stockholm to take “concrete steps” on Sweden’s commitments regarding the groups Ankara considers to be security threats “in the light of the trilateral memorandum.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed a trilateral memorandum that stipulates the cooperation of the two NATO-aspirant Nordic states with the Turkish government in the fight against terror and extradition of terrorists.

On the argument that the outlawed PKK and FETÖ members have long been benefiting from these two countries’ tolerance which allowed them to stay and continue their activities in these countries, Ankara pressed on Sweden and Finland to change their approach towards the terrorists if they are serious in joining the alliance.

But NATO member Türkiye has not yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from existing alliance members.

Ankara is still not convinced about the level of cooperation the two Scandinavian countries are pledging.