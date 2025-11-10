Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel

ANKARA

Israeli soldiers walk in the southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Israeli military invited reporters for a tour of Rafah, where the military has been operating since May 6. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)

Türkiye is engaged in efforts to secure safe passage for some 200 Palestinians trapped in tunnels in the Israeli-controlled Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, Turkish security sources have said, as the United States exerts pressure on Israel over the issue.

Following the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrew to “Yellow Line” areas, including Rafah.

However, around 200 Palestinians remain stranded in the tunnels beneath Rafah. As Ankara stepped in, Washington has also pushed Israel to allow their safe evacuation.

The handover of the remains of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed in 2014, formed part of an exchange arrangement linked to the situation, according to the sources.

“Türkiye successfully facilitated the return of Hadar Goldin’s remains to Israel after 11 years,” Turkish security sources told Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency late on Nov. 9.

The sources described the development as the result of intensive diplomatic engagement.

The handover also reflected Hamas’ ongoing commitment to the ceasefire in Gaza, the sources added.

“At the same time, we continue our efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of approximately 200 Gazan civilians trapped in the tunnels,” the Turkish sources said.

While Turkish officials insist those inside the tunnels are civilians, Israeli and U.S. media claim they are Hamas members.

Washington has proposed that the 200 militants surrender their weapons and be allowed to move either to areas of Gaza outside Israeli control or to a third country, several Israeli and U.S. media earlier reported.

The process has been described as a pilot mechanism for the disarmament component of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner was expected to raise the matter during a Nov. 10 meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

According to several U.S. sources cited in the media, officials in recent days signaled that they aim to resolve “the issue of Hamas militants in the tunnels,” saying they “think should get free passage, after Goldin’s release.

An Israeli official was quoted as saying that “outwardly, everyone declares that Israel will not allow those 100–200 terrorists to leave the tunnels, even if they lay down their arms,” but that privately most admit Israel may have to compromise if facing strong U.S. pressure.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu convened senior military and political advisers to discuss Türkiye’s role in Gaza and Syria.

Late on Nov. 9, an Israeli government spokesperson said that Israel opposes the deployment of Turkish forces in Gaza as part of any multinational mission.

“There will be no Turkish boots on the ground,” Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack signaled at a Manama security forum that Türkiye would participate in such a force.

Separately, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said last month that Ankara could play a “constructive role,” while stressing that Washington would not impose the deployment of foreign troops in Israel “on their soil.”