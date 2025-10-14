Türkiye, Spain joint op uncovers 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden in fossil flour

ISTANBUL

Turkish customs enforcement teams and Spanish police have carried out a joint anti-narcotics operation that led to the seizure of 1.7 tons of cocaine concealed in fossil flour.

The operation began when Turkish customs officials identified a container carrying fossil flour from South America to Spain, which made a transit stop at a port in Istanbul, as potentially high-risk.

During inspections at the port, authorities discovered that the cocaine had been absorbed into 1.7 tons of fossil flour. A chief public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the incident.

To uncover all individuals involved in the drug trafficking attempt, authorities decided to implement a controlled delivery.

The container was then sent to a port in Barcelona under joint surveillance by Turkish customs officials and the Spanish police.

Spanish authorities continued monitoring the shipment’s movements and launched an operation in Madrid.

Three members of an organized crime group were arrested during the operation while attempting to collect the narcotics.

Türkiye’s customs enforcement teams, operating under the Trade Ministry, have intercepted contraband worth around 74.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.7 billion) in the first nine months of the year.