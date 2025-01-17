Türkiye slams US over arms sales to Greek Cyprus

Türkiye has condemned the United States for designating Greek Cyprus as an eligible country for arms sales and military training, urging this move will increase armament activities on the island.

“We condemn the decision announced yesterday [Jan. 15] by the USA, designating the Greek Cypriot Administration as an eligible country for arms sales and military training,” read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on late Jan. 16.

The Biden administration, on his last days in power, designated Greek Cyprus as an eligible country for arms sales and military training through a decree endorsed by outgoing President Joe Biden.

“The furnishing of defense articles and defense services” to the Greek Cypriot Administration “will strengthen the security of the United States and promote world peace,” Biden said in the executive action.

The Turkish Cypriot administration has also condemned the move and criticized the U.S. for breaking the fragile balance between the two communities of the island.

“We consider this decision, which will increase armament activities on the Island, a grave mistake. Given that our region is going through an extremely critical period, all relevant parties should refrain from provocative steps and act with common sense,” Ankara said.

It also stressed its expectation from the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump “to reverse this misguided step taken by the outgoing President.”

Trump will start his second term as the U.S. president by Jan. 20.

The statement also repeated that Türkiye will continue to support Turkish Cyprus’ deterrence capacity.

