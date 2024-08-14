Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

ANKARA
Türkiye slams storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by radical Israelis

The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, will “further escalate tensions” in the region, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

“The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, under police protection is a provocation that violates the historical status of Jerusalem and will further increase escalation in our region,” a ministry statement said.

The statement added that “this provocative act” showed again that Israel has no “intention of reaching peace.”

It urged the global community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza and to “prevent such actions that threaten the stability of our entire region.”

Earlier, approximately 2,250 illegal Israeli settlers as well as Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his fellow Otzma Yehudit party minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Knesset member of the Likud party Amit Halevi stormed into the complex to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks the occurrence of several disasters in Jewish history.

Ben-Gvir repeated his message that his policy is to allow Jewish prayer at the compound.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

The Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan also slammed the Israeli minister over his raid.

 

Türkiye, ben gvir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

    Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

  2. Time to grab the grape!

    Time to grab the grape!

  3. Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

    Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

  4. Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

    Erdoğan hails AKP as 'hope of nation' on 23rd anniversary

  5. Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

    Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform

Erdoğan calls for urgent UN Security Council reform
Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy

Türkiye did excellent job in prisoner swap with Russia: US envoy
Türkiye, Iraq to hold new round of security meetings

Türkiye, Iraq to hold new round of security meetings
Türkiye, Spain engage in talks over aircraft swap

Türkiye, Spain engage in talks over aircraft swap
Türkiye to continue bridging gaps between Somalia, Ethiopia: Foreign minister

Türkiye to continue bridging gaps between Somalia, Ethiopia: Foreign minister
İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war

İzmir cancels sister city protocol with Tel Aviv over Gaza war
WORLD Ukrainian army moving further into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian army 'moving further' into Russia, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kiev's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese tech giant Tencent says net profits soar in second quarter

Chinese internet giant Tencent announced on Wednesday an 82 percent surge in second-quarter net profit, its biggest jump since late 2020, after a resurgence in its gaming business.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe knocked out of Champions League

Fenerbahçe exited the Champions League after losing 2-1 in extra time to Lille in the second leg of the third qualifying round on Aug. 13 night.
﻿