Türkiye slams Israel for banning key UN body for Palestinians

ANKARA

Türkiye has strongly lashed out at Israel for banning the activities of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, stressing this move aims to destroy the two-state solution.

"Steps taken by the Israeli Parliament to end the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories clearly violate international law," read a written statement by the Foreign Ministry on Oct. 29.

"By targeting UNRWA, Israel aims to destroy the two-state solution and prevent the return of Palestine refugees to their homeland," it added.

In a highly controversial move, Israeli lawmakers overwhelmingly passed a bill banning the UNRWA from working in Israel and east Jerusalem.

The UNRWA has operated in the region since 1949 and provides vital assistance to millions of Palestine refugees, and its activities are crucial for regional stability.

"It is the legal and moral obligation of the international community to take a strong stance against attempts to ban UNRWA, which was established by a U.N. General Assembly resolution,” the ministry's statement said.

"As the chair of the Working Group on the Financing of UNRWA, Türkiye will continue to provide political and financial support to the agency," it added.