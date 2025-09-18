Türkiye showcases new Togg T10F electric vehicle at TEKNOFEST

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s pioneering domestic electric vehicle maker Togg unveiled its new fastback model, the T10F, at TEKNOFEST 2025, the country’s flagship technology festival.

Visitors at the five-day event, which opened Wednesday in Istanbul under the organization of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, were able to experience the vehicle firsthand. Anadolu is serving as the festival’s global communications partner.

The T10F was also introduced earlier this month at the IAA Mobility 2025 fair in Munich, Germany.

The model comes in three versions. The V1 Standard Range delivers 335 kilometers (208 miles) with a 52.4-kWh battery, while the V1 Long Range offers 623 kilometers (387 miles). The V2 Long Range reaches 610 kilometers (379 miles) with an 88.5-kWh battery.

All versions feature 160 kW (218 hp) power and can charge to 80% in 28 minutes.

The sedan includes advanced driver-assistance systems such as intelligent adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and lane departure warning. The V2 version adds surround-view cameras, blind spot assist, driver attention assist and advanced electronic stability control, with automatic parking assist available as an option.

Togg, founded in 2018, debuted its first prototype, the T10X, in 2019. Mass production began in 2022, with deliveries starting the following year.

The company said pre-orders for both the T10X SUV and T10F sedan will open in Germany on Sept. 29. Both models have earned five-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP.

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
