Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

ANKARA
Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have condemned continued raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a joint statement, the ministers also condemned the unfurling of an Israeli flag in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They said the acts were provocative and unacceptable, and constituted a clear violation of international law, relevant U.N. resolutions and the historical and legal status of holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers also condemned what they described as Israel’s ongoing measures aimed at altering the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of Muslim and Christian holy sites.

They reiterated their rejection of all attempts to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites, while recognizing the special role of the historic Hashemite custodianship.

The ministers reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.

They also said the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for administering the mosque and regulating access to it.

The statement held Israeli authorities responsible for the escalatory actions and warned that repeated violations increase tensions, fuel instability and undermine international peace efforts.

The ministers called for an immediate end to all such practices and full respect for the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al Aqsa, condemnation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

    Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

  2. Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

    Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'

  3. Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

    Trump names inexperienced ally as intelligence director

  4. Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

    Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

  5. Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

    Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Recommended
Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan

Trump plans to attend NATO summit in Ankara: Fidan
Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia

Turkish top diplomat to hold talks in Indonesia
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss war in phone call
Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process

Kalın, Hamas officials discuss Gaza ceasefire process
Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election

Pashinyan pledges full normalization with Türkiye ahead of election
WORLD Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

 President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.
ECONOMY Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia says wheat crop set to plunge

Australia's wheat crop is set to fall by more than a quarter this season, a government report said Tuesday, as farmers face dry conditions and a surge in fuel and fertiliser prices fed by conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿