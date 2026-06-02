Türkiye, seven countries condemn Al-Aqsa raids

ANKARA

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have condemned continued raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a joint statement, the ministers also condemned the unfurling of an Israeli flag in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They said the acts were provocative and unacceptable, and constituted a clear violation of international law, relevant U.N. resolutions and the historical and legal status of holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers also condemned what they described as Israel’s ongoing measures aimed at altering the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of Muslim and Christian holy sites.

They reiterated their rejection of all attempts to change the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites, while recognizing the special role of the historic Hashemite custodianship.

The ministers reaffirmed that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.

They also said the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the sole legal authority responsible for administering the mosque and regulating access to it.

The statement held Israeli authorities responsible for the escalatory actions and warned that repeated violations increase tensions, fuel instability and undermine international peace efforts.

The ministers called for an immediate end to all such practices and full respect for the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.