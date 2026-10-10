Türkiye sets rules for under-15 social media ban

Türkiye sets rules for under-15 social media ban

ANKARA
Türkiye sets rules for under-15 social media ban

 

Türkiye has published regulations barring social media platforms from serving children under 15 and requiring users to verify their age through the e-Devlet government portal.

The rules, prepared by the Cyber Security Directorate and published in the Official Gazette on Oct. 10, take effect on Nov. 1.

Platforms must complete age verification for existing accounts by March 31, 2027.

Registration requests from children under 15 will be rejected, while existing accounts found to belong to users below that age will be closed.

Verification will use a digital token generated through e-Devlet and uploaded to the platform.

The token will indicate whether users meet the 15 and 18 age thresholds without containing names or other identifying information.

Accounts belonging to users aged 15 to 17 must remain private, with no option to make them public.

Platforms will be prohibited from offering livestreaming or displaying personalized advertisements on these accounts. Infinite-scrolling feeds will also be banned.

Teenagers will only be able to receive messages from accounts they follow. Their follower and following lists will be hidden from other users.

Platforms must also provide parental controls allowing parents to manage account settings, monitor and limit screen time, and approve purchases and other paid transactions.

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