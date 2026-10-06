Türkiye sets record for solar, wind power generation in August

Türkiye sets record for solar, wind power generation in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sets record for solar, wind power generation in August

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s combined electricity generation from solar and wind power reached a record 9.9 billion kilowatt-hours in August, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on Oct. 6.

Solar power generation totaled 5.16 billion kilowatt-hours in August, accounting for 14.1 percent of total electricity generation, while wind power generation stood at 4.74 billion kilowatt-hours, with a 12.9 percent share.

Combined electricity generation from solar and wind marked an all-time monthly high.

Total electricity generation in August stood at 36.71 billion kilowatt-hours, with hydropower maintaining its position as the largest source of generation.

Hydropower accounted for 24.7 percent of total generation, producing 9.08 billion kilowatt-hours during the month.

According to the data, renewable energy sources accounted for 56.4 percent of total electricity generation, with 20.7 billion kilowatt-hours in August.

Domestic energy sources accounted for 69.7 percent, corresponding to 25.58 billion kilowatt-hours.

In the January-August period, hydropower generation reached 75.2 billion kilowatt-hours, wind power generation totaled 30.4 billion kilowatt-hours and solar power generation stood at 29.8 billion kilowatt-hours.

All three sources recorded their highest generation levels for the January-August period since 2000.

Electricity generation from domestic sources reached 181.8 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for 73.2 percent of total generation, while renewable sources produced 149.8 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 60.3 percent of total generation.

“Both figures were the highest levels recorded in terms of volume and share for the same period since 2000,” the ministry said.

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