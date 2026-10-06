Türkiye sets record for solar, wind power generation in August

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s combined electricity generation from solar and wind power reached a record 9.9 billion kilowatt-hours in August, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said on Oct. 6.

Solar power generation totaled 5.16 billion kilowatt-hours in August, accounting for 14.1 percent of total electricity generation, while wind power generation stood at 4.74 billion kilowatt-hours, with a 12.9 percent share.

Combined electricity generation from solar and wind marked an all-time monthly high.

Total electricity generation in August stood at 36.71 billion kilowatt-hours, with hydropower maintaining its position as the largest source of generation.

Hydropower accounted for 24.7 percent of total generation, producing 9.08 billion kilowatt-hours during the month.

According to the data, renewable energy sources accounted for 56.4 percent of total electricity generation, with 20.7 billion kilowatt-hours in August.

Domestic energy sources accounted for 69.7 percent, corresponding to 25.58 billion kilowatt-hours.

In the January-August period, hydropower generation reached 75.2 billion kilowatt-hours, wind power generation totaled 30.4 billion kilowatt-hours and solar power generation stood at 29.8 billion kilowatt-hours.

All three sources recorded their highest generation levels for the January-August period since 2000.

Electricity generation from domestic sources reached 181.8 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for 73.2 percent of total generation, while renewable sources produced 149.8 billion kilowatt-hours, representing 60.3 percent of total generation.

“Both figures were the highest levels recorded in terms of volume and share for the same period since 2000,” the ministry said.