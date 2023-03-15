Türkiye seeks to extend grain deal for 120 days: Defense minister

ANKARA
Türkiye is making efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia to an agreement for the extension of the grain deal to 120 days instead of the current plan of two months, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on March 15.

“We started negotiations with the idea of extending the grain corridor for another 120 days in accordance with the initial version of the agreement. Our friends with the Russian and Ukrainian sides held their talks at the technical level. We also continue our talks at the ministerial level,” Akar told reporters at the parliament.

“We will continue our contacts to extend the deal to 120 days instead of two months,” he added.

The parties will evaluate the issue and make their decision, he said. “The United Nations thinks similarly to us. We continue our talks. Hopefully, we will try to resolve this as soon as possible,” Akar stated.

Russia agreed on March 13 to extend the Ukraine grain export deal, but only for a further 60 days, in a proposal criticized by Kiev.

Following talks with the United Nations in Geneva, Moscow said it would not oppose prolonging the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative aimed at easing the global food crisis, as had been feared.

But it only agreed to extend the deal for half of the 120-day period of the original accord.

Ukraine warned that it “contradicts” the original agreement but did not reject the proposal.

Meanwhile, Akar said Türkiye “closely” follows the drone crash over the Black Sea.

“As you know, such an incident occurred yesterday... we are following the event closely. We have various contacts,” Akar said.

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a U.S. drone in international airspace above the Black Sea on March 14.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, meanwhile, had a phone talk with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and discussed the grain deal, along with bilateral relations.

