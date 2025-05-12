Türkiye says ready to host Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to host Russia and Ukraine peace meetings in Istanbul, describing recent developments and statements from the two warring sides as positive.

“I am of the opinion that the two sides will come together in the coming days. They have some differences over the modalities: Ukraine demands ceasefire before talks begin and Russia wants to start talks before a truce is announced,” Fidan told a press conference with visiting Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers in Ankara on May 12.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron on May 11 and told them that Türkiye is ready to contribute to the peace and stability in the region and will gladly host the two sides in Istanbul as suggested by Putin over the weekend.

Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky did also hail Istanbul as the venue for the direct talks with Putin as underlined that he will await the Russian President in Türkiye on May 15.

Foreign Minister Fidan stressed that it is normal for both sides to have their own priorities and modalities but he repeated “We are inviting them to meet here as soon as possible and declare ceasefire.”

Türkiye has always been pro-peace in its region and called on the parties to end the war, the minister recalled, informing that they are ready to contribute to the process either as a host or a facilitator.

“It is of course important that Türkiye is playing a central role in this but what is important is to achieve peace and stability in our region,” Fidan stated.

Türkiye's FM, US secretary of state discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
