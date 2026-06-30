Türkiye says Israeli strikes violate Syria’s sovereignty

Türkiye says Israeli strikes violate Syria’s sovereignty

ANKARA
Türkiye says Israeli strikes violate Syria’s sovereignty

A man speaks with a child while sitting near an unexploded artillery shell that fell during reported overnight Israeli bombardment that hit the village of Abidin in Syria's southwestern Daraa province, close to the Golan Heights, on June 29, 2026.(AFP)

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israeli attacks targeting Syria’s Quneitra and Daraa provinces, saying they violated the country’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty.

In a statement on June 29, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks also constituted a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s recent attacks on Quneitra and Daraa, carried out in violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty,” the ministry said.

The attacks disregarded the safety of Syrian civilians and their property and made life in the region increasingly difficult, it added.

The ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to stop attacks that it said targeted Syria’s progress since December 2024 and undermined regional stability.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry also condemned Israeli incursions and shelling in the south of the country after Israeli forces advanced into the village of Abdin in Daraa province.

Residents reportedly tried to block the Israeli patrol with stones before artillery fire prompted some civilians to leave the area.

Israel has carried out repeated operations in southern Syria since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, including moves into a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

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