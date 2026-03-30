Türkiye returns historic statue to Fener Greek Patriarchate

ISTANBUL

Türkiye officially returned the “Angel statue” to the Fener Greek Patriarchate, marking a significant step in the country’s ongoing efforts to protect its cultural heritage and combat the illicit trafficking of historical artifacts.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy handed over the statue to Episkopos Paisios on behalf of Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeos during a ceremony held on March 27 at the Istanbul Archaeology Museums.

Recovered in 2004 during a police operation in Denizli, the statue was traced back to the garden of Aya Yorgi Monastery on Istanbul’s Heybeliada Island. Legal investigations confirmed its origin, and after the completion of judicial procedures, the statue was preserved under secure conditions for years. Minister Ersoy described its return as a demonstration of both respect for shared cultural heritage and the rule of law.

“Today’s handover is not only the restoration of a cultural artifact to its rightful place but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to protecting our shared history,” Ersoy said. He recalled a previous successful return in 2021, when 12 icons stolen from churches on Gökçeada Island, Çanakkale, were handed back to the Fener Patriarchate in a ceremony at the Troy Museum.

Highlighting Türkiye’s efforts to reclaim cultural artifacts, Ersoy said 13,451 items have been returned since 2002, reflecting a combination of scientific research, international cooperation and legal measures. Preventive mechanisms have also been strengthened to halt new smuggling, including partnerships with Interpol and UNESCO, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to track Türkiye-origin artifacts globally.

Ersoy provided an overview of Türkiye’s archaeological and restoration initiatives, including the Heritage to the Future Project, which places Turkish coordinators in foreign excavations and accelerates conservation efforts nationwide. By 2025, 776 archaeological sites were actively investigated, with 255 of them under ongoing excavations across 65 provinces. Over the past year, 219 museums and 147 historical sites welcomed more than 33 million visitors.

Major projects include the restoration of iconic structures such as the Maiden’s Tower, Galata Tower and Rami Library, as well as monumental sites like Ani Cathedral, Alahan Monastery and the Diyarbakır city walls. Damage from the 2023 February earthquakes, particularly in Hatay, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır, has been addressed through restoration and revitalization projects. Urban heritage transformations, including the Haydarpaşa and Sirkeci train stations, are also underway.

Ersoy emphasized that Türkiye’s approach covers both ancient and more recent historical artifacts. Surveys of the Turkish-Islamic period, underwater archaeology and the national inventory of tombstones and inscriptions are part of a broader effort to document and protect the nation’s heritage. Between 2020 and 2025, over 1.3 million cultural items were seized domestically, while AI-supported systems monitor illegal sales on online platforms and social media.

The minister highlighted the TraceArt system, which applies invisible chemical markers to over 600,000 registered artifacts, creating DNA-like traces that are tamper-proof and invisible to the naked eye. These measures, he said, strengthen both the security and authenticity of Türkiye’s cultural heritage.

The return of the Angel statue, stolen more than two decades ago, is a concrete achievement of Türkiye’s policy to safeguard its heritage. Ersoy thanked all institutions, scientists and experts who contributed to the process, stressing that the restitution symbolizes historical justice and respect for shared cultural memory.

The ceremony concluded with the formal handover of the statue to Episkopos Paisios, representing Patriarch Bartholomeos, underscoring Türkiye’s role not only as a guardian of its own cultural legacy but also as an active player in global heritage protection.