Türkiye condemns US-Greek Cyprus defense deal

ANKARA

Türkiye has condemned a defense cooperation agreement between the United States and Greek Cyprus.

"We condemn the signing of a roadmap for enhancing the bilateral defense cooperation between the United States of America and the Greek Cypriot Administration," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 11.

The deal signed on Sept. 9 outlines a "Roadmap for Bilateral Defense Cooperation" that will shape defense relations between the U.S. and Greek Cyprus over the next five years, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ankara expressed concern that Washington's involvement in the defense pact could hamper efforts to reach a "just, lasting and sustainable settlement" in Cyprus.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the southern administration entered the EU that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

Diplomatic and military ties between the U.S. and Greek Cyprus have grown in recent years, particularly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. lifted a decades-old arms embargo on the island in stages, first easing restrictions in 2020 and fully removing them in 2022. The two countries have also initiated strategic dialogues on defense, security and energy cooperation.

The Turkish ministry said the deal would undermine the “neutral position” of the U.S. toward the Cyprus conflict, making it more difficult to “reach a just, lasting and sustainable settlement” on the island.

“We believe that policies that could undermine regional stability should be reconsidered,” the statement added.