Türkiye rejects French criticism of its judicial proceedings as 'interference'

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry slammed France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on Monday over its recent statement criticizing ongoing judicial processes in Türkiye.

"We categorically reject the statement made today (July 7) by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which constitutes an interference in the ongoing judicial processes in our country," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, as a state governed by the rule of law, guarantees "fair and impartial" judicial proceedings for all its citizens, it said, adding the legal actions in question are being conducted by independent judicial bodies in accordance with the Constitution and national legislation.

"Considering that the leader of France’s main opposition party has been sentenced to imprisonment by a court decision, consequently being rendered ineligible to stand for election, and that judicial proceedings concerning certain mayors remain ongoing, the aforementioned statement clearly reflects a double standard," it said.

The ministry also urged Paris to respect Türkiye’s judicial sovereignty and to avoid making politically motivated remarks regarding the internal affairs of other nations.

"We advise France to respect Türkiye’s domestic legal system and judicial independence, refrain from politically motivated statements regarding other countries, and instead focus on addressing its own internal matters," it said.