Türkiye calls for int’l support in normalization with Armenia

ANKARA

Türkiye has reiterated its call for support for the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia through a statement on the international commemoration of the 1915 events.

“We stress that the efforts of radical circles to draw animosity from history should not be encouraged and reiterate our call to support the ongoing normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry late on April 24, regarding the statements by authorities of some countries on the events of 1915.

Armenia and the Armenian diaspora, as well as many countries, mark April 24 as the beginning of the mass deportations of Ottoman Armenians during World War I. Yerevan describes the incidents as “genocide,” which Türkiye categorically rejects.

“We categorically reject the statements on the events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law. Such attempts which clearly aim to exploit the pains of the past for political motives are totally null and void,” read the statement from the ministry.

Türkiye has always advocated the promotion of peace, dialogue, mutual understanding and common prosperity at the global level and in its region, it said, adding that “With this understanding, Türkiye has opened its archives, and proposed the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission for a just and scholarly examination of the events of 1915.”

Ankara and Yerevan have appointed special envoys to discuss ways to normalize the ties, including establishing diplomatic relations and opening borders.

Trump avoids 'genocide' terminology in commemorating 1915 events

The United States commemorated the 110th anniversary of the 1915 events through a presidential statement on April 24. President Donald Trump, unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden, refrained from using the word "genocide" and instead preferred the term "Medz Yeghern," which means "the great calamity."

“Today we commemorate the Meds Yeghern, and honor the memories of those wonderful souls who suffered in one of the worst disasters of the 20th Century. Beginning in 1915, one and a half million Armenians were exiled and marched to their deaths in the final years of the Ottoman Empire,” it read.

“As we honor the memory of those lost, my Administration remains committed to safeguarding religious freedom and protecting vulnerable minorities. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Armenia, and upholding regional stability as we continue to pursue enduring prosperity and security,” it stated.