Türkiye reaffirms commitment to global peace after landmark prisoner exchange

Türkiye reaffirms commitment to global peace after landmark prisoner exchange

ANKARA
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to global peace after landmark prisoner exchange

Türkiye on Thursday reaffirmed its dedication to international peace and stability after leading a landmark prisoner exchange operation.

"Türkiye will continue to offer every possible contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the international arena," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Thursday led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in one of the most extensive swap operations in recent years.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft — one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the U.S., according to security sources.

Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany, and three to the U.S..

The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also detailed that the operation included a total of seven aircraft — two from the U.S., and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia. It noted that, of the individuals transported to Türkiye, 10 hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, 13 to Germany, and three to the U.S..

"From the very beginning of the negotiation process to the final moment of the exchanges, all security measures, logistical planning, and needs of the operation were managed by the National Intelligence Organization," the ministry added.

- 'Center of peaceful diplomacy'

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the "historic" operation and congratulated MIT personnel who took part in the operation.

"Türkiye will continue to be the center of peaceful diplomacy in line with the vision of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan)," he added.

AK Party Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik said on X that the swap, conducted under the coordination of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "has once again demonstrated Türkiye's negotiation and peace-focused capacity."

"Thanks to our MIT Presidency’s multilateral diplomacy, the prisoner exchange implemented today in Ankara has been a concrete example of our country’s role in producing solutions," Vice President Cevdet YIlmaz said on X.

prisoner ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces neutralize 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

    Security forces 'neutralize' 12 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

  2. Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

    Five children killed in Şanlıurfa car accident

  3. Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

    Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

  4. Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

    Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

  5. Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel

    Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel
Recommended
Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara

Defense minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in Ankara
Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel

Peace won’t come by killing negotiators, Türkiye tells Israel
Erdoğan declares day of mourning for slain Hamas leader Haniyeh

Erdoğan declares day of mourning for slain Hamas leader Haniyeh
International community hails historic prisoner swap in Türkiye

International community hails historic prisoner swap in Türkiye
Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden

Israel wants ‘fire in Gaza’ to spread across region, Erdoğan tells Biden
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
WORLD Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds in Qatar bid farewell to slain Hamas chief

Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday to farewell slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his killing in Tehran, an attack blamed on Israel that deepened fears of a regional war.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿