Türkiye reaffirms commitment to global peace after landmark prisoner exchange

ANKARA

Türkiye on Thursday reaffirmed its dedication to international peace and stability after leading a landmark prisoner exchange operation.

"Türkiye will continue to offer every possible contribution to the establishment of peace and stability in the international arena," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Thursday led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in one of the most extensive swap operations in recent years.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft — one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, and two from the U.S., according to security sources.

Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany, and three to the U.S..

The Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also detailed that the operation included a total of seven aircraft — two from the U.S., and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia. It noted that, of the individuals transported to Türkiye, 10 hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, 13 to Germany, and three to the U.S..

"From the very beginning of the negotiation process to the final moment of the exchanges, all security measures, logistical planning, and needs of the operation were managed by the National Intelligence Organization," the ministry added.

- 'Center of peaceful diplomacy'

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the "historic" operation and congratulated MIT personnel who took part in the operation.

"Türkiye will continue to be the center of peaceful diplomacy in line with the vision of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan)," he added.

AK Party Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik said on X that the swap, conducted under the coordination of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "has once again demonstrated Türkiye's negotiation and peace-focused capacity."