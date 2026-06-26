Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye raises $2.75 Billion in six-year sukuk issue

 

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 26 that it raised $2.75 billion through a six-year sukuk (lease certificate) issuance in international capital markets on June 25.

The certificates carry a lease rate of 6.7 percent and a yield to investors of 6.75 percent.
The offering attracted demand of more than two and a half times the issue size from over 100 investor accounts, said the ministry in a statement.

Investors in the Middle East received 65 percent of the certificates, followed by investors in the United Kingdom with 20 percent, the United States with 9 percent, other European countries with 4 percent and Türkiye and other countries with 2 percent.

The proceeds from the transaction will be transferred to the Treasury coffers on July 2.

Following the transaction, the amount of funding raised by Türkiye in international capital markets in 2026 reached $10.7 billion.

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