Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue

ANKARA

Türkiye has tapped international markets with a new U.S. dollar bond, raising $2.25 billion.

Earlier this week, the Treasury and Finance Ministry mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SMBC and Societe Generale for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance, maturing in 2036.

The offering attracted an order book nearly three times the actual issue size, from approximately 180 accounts, the ministry said in a statement on Oct. 28.

The bond has a coupon rate and a yield to investor of 6.8 percent.

Some 39 percent of the issue has been allocated to investors in the U.K., 22 percent in the U.S., 16 percent in other European countries, 14 percent in Türkiye, 7 percent in Middle Eastern countries and 2 percent in other countries, according to the statement.

With this transaction, a total of $13 billion has been raised from international capital markets in 2025, said the ministry.

Proceeds from the issuance will be transferred to the Treasury’s accounts on Nov. 4.