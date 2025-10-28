Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue

Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue

ANKARA
Türkiye raises $2.25 billion with eurobond issue

Türkiye has tapped international markets with a new U.S. dollar bond, raising $2.25 billion.

Earlier this week, the Treasury and Finance Ministry mandated JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SMBC and Societe Generale for a U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance, maturing in 2036.

The offering attracted an order book nearly three times the actual issue size, from approximately 180 accounts, the ministry said in a statement on Oct. 28.

The bond has a coupon rate and a yield to investor of 6.8 percent.

Some 39 percent of the issue has been allocated to investors in the U.K., 22 percent in the U.S., 16 percent in other European countries, 14 percent in Türkiye, 7 percent in Middle Eastern countries and 2 percent in other countries, according to the statement.

With this transaction, a total of $13 billion has been raised from international capital markets in 2025, said the ministry.

Proceeds from the issuance will be transferred to the Treasury’s accounts on Nov. 4.

Eurobond ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally
Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing

Enerjisa secures $340 million sustainability-linked financing
Credit card payments surge 52 percent in September

Credit card payments surge 52 percent in September
Gabar field catapults Şırnak to Türkiye’s top oil producer

Gabar field catapults Şırnak to Türkiye’s top oil producer
Russias Lukoil to sell overseas assets after US sanctions

Russia's Lukoil to sell overseas assets after US sanctions
Exports and consumption boost South Korea growth

Exports and consumption boost South Korea growth
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿