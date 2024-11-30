Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry

ANKARA
Maintaining calm and safety in Idlib and its surrounding region remains a top priority for Türkiye,  Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli stated on Friday.

Addressing recent developments, Keçeli emphasized the necessity of ending ongoing attacks in the region, which lies at the zero point of Türkiye's border.

Keçeli’s remarks came as anti-regime forces, alongside their allies, reached the city center of Aleppo in Syria. He highlighted Türkiye’s adherence to all previous agreements and expressed concern over the recent attacks in Idlib, noting that they undermine the implementation of the Astana agreements.

"We have repeatedly warned against the escalating attacks on Idlib. These developments have led to an undesirable surge in tensions, posing severe risks to stability in the area," Keçeli stated, further emphasizing Türkiye's focus on the safety of civilians.

The foreign ministry spokesman also voiced concerns over increased attacks targeting both civilians and Türkiye by terrorist groups in Tal Rifaat and Manbij. He noted that these groups seem to be exploiting the current unstable environment.

Keçeli underscored that previous agreements mandating the removal of terrorist groups from these areas have not been fulfilled. Reaffirming Türkiye’s dedication to Syria’s territorial integrity and unity, he called for urgent action to de-escalate violence and restore peace in the region.

Türkiye continues to closely monitor developments in the region while stressing its commitment to stability and the protection of civilian lives.

