Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

ANKARA

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.

"With nearly 14 gigawatts of installed capacity, Türkiye is the sixth largest wind power in Europe and the 12th largest in the world," Muhammet Kasım Gönüllü said at the opening of the first WindEurope Technology Workshop 2025 in Istanbul.

Wind energy now accounts for more than 11 percent of Türkiye's total electricity generation, making it the second-largest renewable source after hydropower, Gönüllü stated, noting that the country continues to expand its capacity by around 1 gigawatt annually.

"This remarkable growth is not a coincidence. It is the result of a clear vision, a robust industrial base, and strategic government support," he said.

Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA) President İbrahim Erden echoed that sentiment, underlining the country's growing prominence in both capacity and manufacturing.

"Over the past two decades, Türkiye has made remarkable progress in renewable energy, especially in wind power," Erden said.

"We have become one of the top five manufacturing and supply chain hubs across Europe," he added.

With 14 gigawatts already operational and an additional 23 gigawatts of capacity already allocated, Erden said the sector is entering "a new phase of expansion," offering growing opportunities in investment, engineering and supply chains for both domestic and international stakeholders.

As of May 2025, Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity reached 119,209 MW. This capacity is provided by around 36,000 power plants, with natural gas plants contributing the largest share at 24,626 MW.

The installed wind energy capacity rose to 13,376 MW. Wind power supplied 11.34 percent of Türkiye’s total electricity generation last year.

Cities such as İzmir, Balıkesir, Çanakkale and Istanbul are leading in wind energy, while the Marmara and Aegean regions have the highest installed capacities.

Erden also announced that the TWEA has officially submitted its candidacy to host the WindEurope annual event in 2028 in Istanbul.

More than 400 international experts from across the wind energy sector are expected to "share insight, tackle challenges and strengthen ties across the wind industry's technical community" during the 2025 WindEurope Technology Workshop.