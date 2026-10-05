Türkiye needs destination diversity, industry representative says

ANTALYA

(DHA Photo)

Türkiye needs to create new tourism narratives, diversify its destinations and develop more experience-based tourism products to strengthen its position in the global tourism market, says Kaan Kaşif Kavaloğlu, head of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

Kavaloğlu said Türkiye has been examining successful destination management models in countries such as France and Spain. He noted that Antalya and Istanbul account for around 80 percent of the country’s tourism activity and argued that spreading tourism more broadly across the country would support further growth.

He said Spain promotes 17 destinations separately and stressed the importance of coordination between central and local authorities in tourism planning. He also pointed to Türkiye’s potential in city, resort, ski and winter tourism.

According to Kavaloğlu, Türkiye should expand beyond its existing tourism hubs and create new destinations, noting that the country’s tourism potential extends beyond the traditional sea, sand and sun model. He said visitors could be offered a wide range of experiences, including history, art, cultural heritage, gastronomy, shopping, rural tourism, hot-air balloon rides, paragliding, skiing and thermal tourism.

Antalya hosts approximately 17 million foreign tourists annually, creating a significant tourism ecosystem and supporting employment in the region, he said.

Commenting on calls to target fewer but higher-spending tourists, Kavaloğlu argued that Antalya should preserve its current tourism volume while attracting more qualified visitors, saying the ecosystem built around 16.5 million to 17 million tourists should not be disrupted.