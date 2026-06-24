Türkiye moves toward first offshore wind tender

Türkiye moves toward first offshore wind tender

ISTANBUL
Türkiye moves toward first offshore wind tender

Türkiye is preparing to launch its first large-scale offshore wind energy tender as part of its plan to expand renewable energy capacity.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has announced a draft specification for a Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) competition covering 1 gigawatt of offshore wind connection capacity.

The move follows the identification of four candidate offshore wind areas near Saros Bay, Gökçeada, Bozcaada and Edremit.

Under the draft, the right to use the connection capacity would be granted for 49 years, while the construction period for the plants would be limited to a maximum of three years after the license is obtained.

The draft sets the electricity purchase ceiling price at 11 U.S. cents per kilowatt-hour and the floor price at 7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

It also foresees a 25 percent local-content requirement for the projects.

The ministry is expected to announce the tender date after permitting and technical procedures are completed.

Türkiye aims to reach 5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035, with the total investment size estimated at around $15 billion.

Sector representatives say the first 1 gigawatt allocation could mark the beginning of a larger offshore wind market in Türkiye.

Türkiye Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) President İbrahim Erden said offshore wind would not only create new energy capacity but also support a wider industrial ecosystem.

TÜREB Vice President Ufuk Yaman said Türkiye’s technical offshore wind potential is estimated at around 75 gigawatts.

If the timetable proceeds as planned, Türkiye’s first offshore wind plants could enter service around 2030, Yaman said.

According to World Bank scenarios, 3.5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040 could generate around $4 billion in economic contribution and 32,000 job-years, while a 7 gigawatt scenario could raise those figures to $16 billion and 110,000 job-years.

 

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