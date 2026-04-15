Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

ANKARA
Türkiye leads regional peace efforts, Erdoğan says amid Iran tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 15 that Türkiye is actively leading diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions, extend the fragile ceasefire and sustain negotiations between Iran and the United States.

“We are making the necessary appeals and initiatives to lower tensions, extend the ceasefire and continue talks,” Erdoğan told lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a weekly meeting in parliament.

He warned that actors opposed to the truce must not be allowed to undermine it, saying “the Israeli government, which is known to be unhappy with the ceasefire process, must not be allowed to sabotage it.”

“Negotiations cannot be held with clenched fists. Weapons must not be allowed to speak again instead of words,” he said. “The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be utilized.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to advocate for peace and play a leading diplomatic role, stressing its readiness “to be the voice of peace” guided by the principle of promoting stability at home, in the region and globally.

He also praised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for what he described as a firm stance on Gaza, and reiterated Ankara’s support for Palestinians and others affected by regional conflicts.

“If there is to be peace in our region, it will be despite the Israeli government,” Erdoğan said, adding that stability would also be achieved “despite” its policies.

Addressing criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to speak out against what he described as injustices in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Separately, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry condemned remarks by Netanyahu targeting Erdoğan over the weekend, saying such statements reflect “discomfort caused by the truths we have expressed on every platform.”

The ministry also pointed to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Netanyahu over war crimes and crimes against humanity, warning against efforts to undermine ongoing peace talks and reiterating Ankara’s commitment to holding him accountable while supporting civilians affected by the conflict.

In a post on X, Netanyahu accused Erdoğan of “accommodating Iran’s terror regime and its proxies” and “massacring his own Kurdish citizens.”

Türkiye and Israel have had sharply strained relations since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with Erdoğan emerging as one of the most vocal international critics of Israel’s military campaign. He has frequently accused Netanyahu’s government of committing “genocide” in the enclave.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, Türkiye has taken steps to cut trade with Israel. In last April, Ankara banned exports of more than 1,000 products to Israel and later imposed a full suspension of exports, imports and transit trade across all categories.

Türkiye has appointed diplomat Mehmet Güllüoğlu as the Palestinian Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee relief operations in Gaza and liaise with local authorities and international partners.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US to blockade Iran ports as long as it takes: Pentagon chief

US to blockade Iran ports 'as long as it takes': Pentagon chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. US to blockade Iran ports 'as long as it takes': Pentagon chief

    US to blockade Iran ports 'as long as it takes': Pentagon chief

  2. Sharaa meets SDF officials as Syria takes over northeast base

    Sharaa meets SDF officials as Syria takes over northeast base

  3. Israel OKs 5-year plan to develop illegal settlements in Golan Height

    Israel OKs 5-year plan to develop illegal settlements in Golan Height

  4. Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

    Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

  5. Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against 'politics of pain'

    Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against 'politics of pain'
Recommended
Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry
Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against politics of pain

Erdoğan mourns school shooting victims, warns against 'politics of pain'
Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars

Antalya diplomacy forum to kick off amid global crises, wars
Türkiye tightens school security after deadly attacks

Türkiye tightens school security after deadly attacks
Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting
Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder

Sentence increased to 17 years for key suspect in Narin Güran murder
IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list

IEA chief Birol named sole Turkish figure on Time’s most influential list
WORLD US to blockade Iran ports as long as it takes: Pentagon chief

US to blockade Iran ports 'as long as it takes': Pentagon chief

The United States will blockade Iranian ports for "as long as it takes," U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday, threatening renewed strikes if Tehran does not make a deal.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation in March revised up to 2.6 pct

Eurozone inflation leapt to 2.6 percent in March on the back of surging energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, revised figures from the EU's statistics agency showed Thursday.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿