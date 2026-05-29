Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

ISTANBUL

Istanbul launched celebrations marking the 573rd anniversary of its Ottoman conquest on May 29, with military flyovers, cultural performances and large public gatherings held across the city.

Organized by the governor’s office in Istanbul and other public institutions, the events commemorate the 1453 conquest of Constantinople by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, an event widely regarded in Türkiye as a defining moment in the country’s history.

Festivities began with cultural programs and traditional performances, including a military band concert that drew crowds to celebration areas in the city. Organizers have scheduled a series of events throughout the day aimed at highlighting the historical significance of the conquest.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Mosque before taking part in the official program at the Haliç Congress Center.

He referred to a commemorative march from Istanbul’s Fatih district to Hagia Sophia, saying thousands of residents had participated in the day’s events.

“We are going to the Haliç Congress Center. We will be there during the day, and in the evening Istanbul will be even more beautiful,” Erdoğan said. “The stars will put on a show, and we will celebrate it together.”

One of the main attractions is a demonstration flight by the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic display team over Istanbul’s Yenikapı Square. The team is expected to perform a special flight as part of the conquest anniversary celebrations.

The program also featured drone and fireworks displays, adding to a lineup designed to attract thousands of spectators to the city’s waterfront and public squares. Officials said the events are intended to combine historical remembrance with modern visual spectacles.

The conquest anniversary has become one of Türkiye’s most prominent annual commemorations, with ceremonies, concerts and public events held each year to honor Mehmed II’s capture of the city from the Byzantine Empire. In recent years, celebrations have included large-scale visual productions, aerial displays and cultural performances across Istanbul.

Large crowds were present at the main event venues. Security and traffic measures were put in place around celebration areas as preparations continued throughout the day.

The anniversary is commemorated nationwide, but Istanbul remains the focal point of the celebrations. This year’s program sought to blend historical symbolism with contemporary displays of technology and military aviation, culminating in evening drone and fireworks shows over the city.