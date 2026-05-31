Russia recalls envoy to Armenia for ‘consultations’ over Yerevan’s EU ties

Russia recalls envoy to Armenia for ‘consultations’ over Yerevan’s EU ties

MOSCOW
Russia recalls envoy to Armenia for ‘consultations’ over Yerevan’s EU ties

 Russia said on May 30 it had recalled its ambassador to Armenia for “consultations” over Yerevan’s growing ties with the EU, a day after President Vladimir Putin warned the Caucasus country against pivoting to Brussels.

Armenia has angered the Kremlin by warming ties with the EU in recent years, frustrated with Russia’s perceived failure to protect it during conflicts with Azerbaijan.

“The Russian ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, S. Kopyrkin, has been recalled to Moscow for consultations on steps taken by the Armenian leadership on a rapprochement with the European Union, undermining cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union,” Moscow’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referencing the Russian-led customs union.

The diplomat was called back after Putin escalated his rhetoric on Armenia during a summit with allies.

Speaking in Kazakhstan on May 29, Putin said the “Ukrainian scenario” began with Kiev trying to join the EU and called on Armenia to hold a referendum on the issue “as soon as possible.”

Putin said Armenia had to choose between the EU and the EEU, as it was “impossible to reconcile the two.”

Armenia will hold an election on June 7 in a test of the premiership of Nikol Pashinyan, who has pursued ties with both Russia and the West.

Armenia held a European summit earlier this month, with the EU hailing a “leap forward” in ties.

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