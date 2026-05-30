Israel orders new evacuations as forces push deeper into Lebanon

BEIRUT

People visit beach against the backdrop of smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on May 27, 2026.(AFP)

Israel's military issued evacuation warnings on May 30 for residents of seven villages in southern Lebanon, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had pushed deeper into the country.

The latest warnings came a day after military delegations from the two countries held landmark security talks in Washington and ahead of U.S.-brokered negotiations early next week — the fourth round since the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict erupted.

Israel has kept up its heavy bombardment of south Lebanon, with President Joseph Aoun emphasising in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio "the need to exert all efforts to reach a ceasefire".

A truce to halt the fighting between Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah officially took effect on April 17, but has never been observed, and Iran insists that Lebanon be included in any agreement with the United States to end the wider war that engulfed the region in February.

Both Israel and Hezbollah accuse each other of violating the ceasefire and justify their attacks by the other's alleged breaches.

The Israeli military's evacuation warnings for Saturday included some villages near Nabatieh.

Also on Saturday, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona.

The group later said it ambushed Israeli soldiers near Ghandouriyeh, southern Lebanon, saying it forced them to withdraw, and fired rockets at a military base in north Israel.

On Friday, Hezbollah had said it launched attacks in northern Israel and Israel's military confirmed intercepting several projectiles from Lebanon, with one hitting near Kiryat Shmona.

Hezbollah also said it attacked Israeli troops trying to advance near the medieval Beaufort fortress, also known as Qalaat al-Chakif, which Israel's forces had used as a base during their two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon ending in 2000.

Netanyahu announced Friday that Israeli forces had advanced beyond a river that runs around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the Lebanon-Israel frontier.

"Our forces have crossed the Litani, they have moved up to the commanding terrain," he said, adding Israel was "hitting Hezbollah head on".

Israel and Lebanon began direct talks in April, with a fourth round expected next week in Washington following Friday's meeting at the Pentagon, running parallel to U.S. efforts to strike a deal with Iran to end the regional war.

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon's second-in-command, called the discussions "productive" in a post on X.

Israeli strikes in the southern city of Tyre killed 11 people on Friday, according to Lebanon's health ministry, which called the bombardment a "flagrant violation of humanitarian law".

Lebanon was drawn into the regional war when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in early March in retaliation for the death of Iran's supreme leader in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Hezbollah strongly opposes talks with U.S. representatives and has refused to disarm.

On Friday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli airstrikes on more than 20 locations in the south.

Hundreds of people have fled to the usually touristy old city of Tyre, which has not been included in recent Israeli army evacuation orders issued for swathes of the rest of the city and surrounding areas.

With shelters full, displaced residents were sleeping in cars or tents, an AFP correspondent said.

"The situation is very difficult. Tyre is a peaceful, touristic city. We never imagined going through this," said Karam Amin, 43, whose family of seven have been sleeping in his clothing shop.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Friday Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,355 people since March 2 — an increase of 31 compared to Thursday when Israeli carried out its first airstrike near Beirut in weeks.