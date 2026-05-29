Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

BERLIN
Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

German prosecutors have filed charges against two suspects more than two years after an attack on Türkiye’s Consulate General in Hanover, a case that had drawn strong condemnation from Ankara and renewed concerns over security at Turkish diplomatic missions in Europe.

According to the indictment, the two defendants are accused of carrying out an assault on the Turkish Consulate General in the northern German city in March 2024, when attackers armed with axes and stones targeted the building and caused property damage. German authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

The attack occurred amid tensions linked to demonstrations and violent incidents involving supporters of PKK, which Türkiye, the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization. At the time, Turkish officials condemned the assault and called on German authorities to identify those responsible and strengthen protection for Turkish diplomatic facilities.

German prosecutors allege that the suspects took part in the attack on the consulate compound and damaged the entrance area of the mission. The indictment was filed after a lengthy investigation that included the review of surveillance footage and other evidence collected by law enforcement authorities.

The case is expected to proceed to trial once a German court decides whether to accept the indictment and open formal proceedings. Prosecutors have not publicly disclosed when a hearing could begin.

The filing of charges comes more than two years after the incident, a delay that has attracted attention in both Germany and Türkiye. Turkish officials had repeatedly urged Berlin to pursue those responsible, arguing that attacks on diplomatic missions threaten international norms and the safety of diplomatic personnel.

Following the assault in 2024, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry summoned German officials and demanded a thorough investigation. German authorities also condemned the attack, saying violence against diplomatic premises was unacceptable and would be prosecuted under the law.

Relations between Türkiye and Germany have at times been strained by disputes over security issues and the activities of groups that Ankara considers terrorist organizations. Turkish officials have frequently criticized what they describe as insufficient action against PKK-linked activities in several European countries.

The Hanover attack was one of several incidents targeting Turkish interests in Europe during a period of heightened tensions involving Kurdish groups and Turkish communities abroad. German authorities have maintained that criminal acts connected to political demonstrations will be investigated regardless of motive.

If the court accepts the indictment, the two defendants could face trial on charges related to property damage and participation in the attack on a foreign diplomatic mission.

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