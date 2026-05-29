Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry has dismissed Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides’ remarks suggesting that a “window of opportunity” exists for resolving the Cyprus issue, describing the comments as detached from reality.

“Statements by the leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Mr. Christodoulides, claiming that there is supposedly a ‘window of opportunity’ on the island are far removed from reality and constitute nothing more than an empty perception campaign aimed at misleading the international community,” the ministry said in a written statement on May 29.

The Greek Cypriot side continues to adhere to its archaic mentality, which refuses to regard the Turkish Cypriot people as equal partners and instead claims exclusive ownership of the island, the statement read.

The statement emphasized that a resolution in Cyprus can only be achieved through the recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cyprus.

Greek Cypriot media earlier reported that preparations for a new initiative expected in July.

The Cyprus dispute has persisted for decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite numerous U.N.-led efforts to reach a settlement. Intercommunal violence in the 1960s forced many Turkish
Cypriots into enclaves, while a 1974 Greek Cypriot coup aimed at unification with Greece prompted Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect the Turkish Cypriot population.

The most recent comprehensive round of reunification talks collapsed at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in 2017. Nevertheless, leaders from both sides have held several meetings this year, which Guterres has described as “constructive.”

Greek Cyprus, row,

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