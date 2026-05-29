Erdoğan discuss ties, cooperation with Algeria’s Tebboune

Erdoğan discuss ties, cooperation with Algeria’s Tebboune

ANKARA
Erdoğan discuss ties, cooperation with Algeria’s Tebboune

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, spoke over the phone on May 28 to review diplomatic relations and exchange views on regional and global affairs.

The Turkish Communications Directorate said the two leaders reviewed cooperation between the countries in various fields, including trade, energy and defense.

According to the readout, Erdoğan said Türkiye wants to deepen cooperation with Algeria in all areas, while also continuing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He also extended greetings for Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, to Tebboune and the Algerian people.

On May 7, Türkiye and Algeria pledged to deepen economic cooperation, as officials from both countries met in Ankara for a business forum held alongside Tebboune’s visit.

A day after Erdoğan welcomed him at Esenboğa Airport, government officials and business leaders gathered to discuss cooperation in sectors including energy, construction, agriculture, textiles and food.

During the forum, officials said efforts are continuing to meet the previously announced bilateral trade target of $10 billion, as Turkish and Algerian companies signed a series of cooperation and investment agreements.

The forum was attended by Algeria’s Foreign Trade and Export Promotion Minister Kamel Rezig, Investment Development Agency head Omar Rekkache, Algerian Economic Renewal Council vice leader Reda Hechelaf and Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) chief Nail Olpak, along with business representatives from both countries.

Talks,

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