Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

IZMIR

Supporters of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) listen to speeches by deposed leader Ozgur Ozel during a rally in Izmir, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Erdem Şahin)

Removed main opposition leader Özgür Özel argued on May 28 that a precautionary measure included in a court ruling that declared the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leadership election “completely void” does not strip him of his authority.

The ruling was legally flawed, Özel told reporters in the western city of İzmir, maintaining that he remains CHP chairman despite restrictions outlined in the decision.

“There is a completely unlawful decision here, stating that I cannot exercise certain powers related to the chairmanship until the court decision is finalized,” Özel said.

The decision has intensified an ongoing leadership dispute within the party, fueling debate over its future direction and the timing of a new convention.

Özel renewed his call for the party to hold a convention, accusing his critics of avoiding a vote among party members.

“Those who say you stole the votes are running away from the convention,” he said.

The opposition leader also reiterated a proposal to hold a broader election involving the participation of some 2 million CHP members, arguing that such a vote would settle questions.

“I am ready for the election with whichever delegates want to go,” Özel said. “This would set a very good example for Türkiye, and it would end all the debates.”

The CHP has been grappling with uncertainty since the court decision invalidated the leadership election that brought Özel to power, opening the door to renewed challenges and discussions over the party’s next congress.

The dispute has also revived tensions between supporters of Özel and reinstated chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Amid the dispute, a planned meeting of the CHP’s Party Council was postponed. In an unsigned statement issued by the Kılıçdaroğlu administration, party officials said a meeting date had not yet been determined because formal notifications regarding the appointments had not been received from the relevant public institutions.

Kılıçdaroğlu also informed CHP lawmakers that the party’s weekly meeting in parliament would not be held until further notice.

Questions remain over the status of Özel after he was elected parliamentary group chairman by 95 lawmakers on May 23, the same day the court’s nullification ruling was issued.

Kılıçdaroğlu subsequently applied to the parliament speaker’s office, arguing that the vote was invalid.

The CHP charter says the Party Council, composed of the chairman and 60 elected members, is responsible for determining party strategy and policy, approving budgets and election manifestos. It also has the authority to call an extraordinary convention with a simple majority vote.