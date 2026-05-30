Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

ISTANBUL
Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

The seventh Istanbul International Ballet Competition, organized by the State Opera and Ballet, has brought together rising young dancers and some of the most distinguished figures of the ballet world in Istanbul for a week-long celebration of dance that will continue until June 1.

Chaired by jury president, renowned ballet artist Tan Sağtürk, the competition features talented young performers competing in four categories: Senior Girls, Senior Boys, Junior Girls and Junior Boys. 

Contestants who advanced to the competition stage are presenting their performances during the semi-final and final rounds, showcasing technical mastery and artistic interpretation before an international jury.

The event will conclude with a Gala Night and Award Ceremony on June 1 at 8 p.m. at the Türk Telekom Opera Hall of the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul. During the closing gala, standout contestants from the competition will perform some of their most acclaimed routines before the winners are announced.

The final evening will also feature performances by internationally celebrated ballet stars, including acclaimed dancer Daniil Simkin. Joining him on stage will be Hungarian State Opera principal dancer Tatyjana Melnyik, Dutch National Ballet principal dancers Anna Tsygankova and Giorgi Potskhishvili and Béjart Ballet Lausanne principal dancer Efe Burak.

The gala is also expected to serve as a prominent gathering for the international arts community with the participation of honorary guests, including Dutch National Ballet Director Ted Brandsen; pioneering Turkish choreographer and former principal dancer Sait Sökmen; and Tarana Muradova, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and vice rector of the Baku Choreography Academy.

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