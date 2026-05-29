Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage

Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage

BURSA
Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage

The Tofaş Anatolian Cars’ Museum in Bursa continues to present the history of transportation in Anatolia, linking age-old mobility tools with Türkiye’s modern car industry.

The museum, established in 2002 to preserve the region’s automotive heritage, has welcomed more than 2.6 million visitors. Its collection is structured as a chronological journey, beginning with a 2,600-year-old wheel and extending to vehicles produced by Tofaş, offering a clear narrative of how transportation technology and automotive culture evolved in Anatolia.

Designed as both an exhibition space and an educational site, the museum uses interactive displays and thematic storytelling to engage visitors of all ages. It has become a regular destination for families, students, and cultural visitors from across Türkiye and abroad.

The complex also incorporates restored historical structures, including the 15th-century Umurbey Hamam, now functioning as the Tofaş Art Gallery for temporary exhibitions. Additional heritage elements on the site, such as the Mancınıkhane and Kozaklık.

The museum grounds feature a landscaped environment with centuries-old trees, including a 382-year-old plane tree and a 200-year-old black mulberry, along with the Fayton Café, which offers visitors a rest area within the historic setting.

 

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