Major Ankara stadium project enters final phase

Major Ankara stadium project enters final phase

ANKARA
Major Ankara stadium project enters final phase

The capital Ankara’s new stadium is nearing completion and will debut as one of Türkiye’s most state-of-the-art sports facilities, a senior official announced on May 28.

Commissioned by the Youth and Sports Ministry and built by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), the 51,000-capacity arena is scheduled to be ready for the 2026-2027 season. 

Cem Saraçlar, the project manager of the Ankara Stadium Project for the ASL-Yıldızlar Joint Venture, reminded that construction on the stadium commenced at the end of June 2022.

With interior operations and manufacturing largely finalized, overall construction has now surpassed 90 percent, Saraçlar noted.

He added that the main structure of the stadium is now 95 percent complete, while landscaping and environmental works are actively underway. 

Although adverse weather conditions have occasionally slowed down operations, the installation of the grandstand seats, designed in a striking red-and-white color scheme, has officially begun.

Furthermore, Saraçlar revealed that officials from both the Turkish Football Federation and UEFA have inspected the venue. 

He stated that UEFA shared certain insights and requirements and that they will fully accommodate and implement all of this feedback. 

Emphasizing that the new stadium is envisioned not merely as a football venue but as a massive sports complex catering to numerous disciplines, Saraçlar concluded that the structure features 160,000 square meters of indoor space with specialized training halls for approximately 15 sports disciplines.

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