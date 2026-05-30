Post-pandemic car surge chokes Istanbul traffic

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

The number of automobiles in Istanbul has surged by 1.2 million since the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing the 4-million mark, with experts warning that the traffic congestion crisis must be permanently addressed before it reaches a point of no return.

Traffic gridlock in metropolitan areas, particularly in Istanbul, is no longer just a source of stress confined to rush hours.

It has now become an inescapable urban routine during late-night hours and weekends.

The underlying catalyst for this shift is the exponential day-by-day increase in the number of vehicles on the road.

A combination of factors has triggered this vehicle boom over the last six years: The accelerated shift toward personal transit in the post-pandemic era, high inflation transforming automobiles into lucrative

investment vehicles and the fact that car ownership in Türkiye still lags significantly behind European averages.

According to data compiled by daily Hürriyet from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), between April 2020, when the initial pandemic lockdowns began, and April 2026, the number of registered automobiles on Turkish roads skyrocketed by over 5 million, climbing from 12.6 million to 17.6 million

This represents a staggering 40 percent growth in just six years.

Even more striking is the data on motorcycles. Over the same period, the number of motorcycles on Türkiye’s roads surged by 117 percent, soaring from 3,925,000 to 7,287,000 units.

The most dramatic expansion during this period occurred in Istanbul. The city’s automobile count, which stood at 2,904,000 during the pandemic, has now reached 4.1 million.

In other words, approximately 1,221,000 new cars have hit the city’s streets in the last six years alone. This influx means that today, one out of every four automobiles in Türkiye is located in Istanbul.

While millions of new vehicles have entered traffic over the past six years, road infrastructure, parking capacity, public transit integration and alternative mobility solutions have failed to expand at a corresponding pace.

This trajectory indicated that as car ownership continues to rise, the existing infrastructure will struggle even more severely to withstand the pressure.

Consequently, implementation of robust public transit investments, strategic parking management, micro-mobility options and innovative urban transit models is no longer a luxury for metropolitan areas; it is an absolute necessity.