Zeugma Mosaic Museum targets 50,000 Eid visitors

GAZİANTEP

The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, home to the world-renowned “Gypsy Girl” mosaic and hundreds of artifacts from the Roman era, is on track to reach its target of 50,000 holiday visitors during the Eid al-Adha break.

One of Türkiye’s most prominent archaeological museums, the institution has become a cultural landmark in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, attracting both domestic and international visitors eager to explore the artistic legacy of the ancient city of Zeugma. Museum officials are aiming to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors over the course of the holiday period.

The museum houses extensive collections of Roman-era mosaics unearthed during excavations along the banks of the Euphrates River, including intricate villa floor mosaics, statues, fountains and columns dating back nearly two millennia. Spread across approximately 2,500 square meters, the mosaics also feature examples of late antique church art as well as early Syriac and Christian iconography.

Among the museum’s most celebrated works is the enigmatic “Gypsy Girl” mosaic, believed to date to the second century A.D. Widely regarded as a symbol of Gaziantep, the mosaic remains the museum’s most photographed and visited artifact. The display also includes 12 missing mosaic panels repatriated to Türkiye from the United States in 2018, which have become one of the first stops for visitors entering the museum.

Tourists from across Türkiye and abroad described the museum as one of the highlights of their holiday travels.

Hubert Baier, who visited Gaziantep from Germany upon invitation, said the museum offered a rare opportunity to encounter mosaics he had not previously seen in

Europe.

“We came here as invited guests and had the chance to see all these historical works,” Baier said. “We were deeply impressed. It is a beautiful experience to witness such artworks. Unfortunately, in Europe and Germany, there are not many travel programs offering routes like this.”

Another visitor, Mustafa Bahtiyar from the capital Ankara, said the museum exceeded his expectations with its vast collection and monumental architectural remains.

“I especially wanted to see the Mosaic Museum,” he said. “The columns impressed me greatly, and I finally saw the Gypsy Girl mosaic in person. I will definitely recommend the museum to my friends when I return to Ankara.”

Burçe Korkmaz, who traveled from Mersin with her family during the holiday, said her interest in Türkiye’s cultural heritage motivated the visit.

“We love visiting museums because our cultural heritage is incredibly rich,” she said. “The works inside the museum affected me deeply. Everyone should come and see this place.”