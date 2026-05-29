Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story

Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story

The lingering human impact of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes in Türkiye is set to reach cinemas with “Aşk ve Enkaz” (“Love and Rubble”), a feature film shot in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, one of the epicenters of the disaster that hit the country’s south.

The production, which has completed filming on location, follows the story of a young woman preparing for an unwanted marriage on the morning the earthquakes strike, reshaping her life and the world around her. Structured around a love story unfolding in the shadow of catastrophe, the film seeks to portray not only destruction, but also grief, endurance and the struggle to rebuild life after profound loss.

Produced by Zeki Sincar and Kürşat Güçlü, with screenplay and direction by Ali Ayyıldız, the project deliberately places limited emphasis on disaster spectacle, instead focusing on emotional and psychological transformation in its characters before and after the earthquake.

Sincar said the aim of the film extends beyond documenting physical devastation. “What we really want to tell is the traces left in people’s lives by this great disaster,” he said, adding that a sequel is also being planned to continue the narrative.

Güçlü noted that the production also intends to contribute to the visibility of Elbistan while drawing attention to the lived experiences of families affected by the earthquakes. Director Ayyıldız highlighted the strong support received from local residents during filming, describing the process as carefully prepared and smoothly executed despite the sensitivity of the subject matter.

For the cast and crew, filming in the region proved emotionally challenging.

Actress Mihriban Er said the experience of listening to local testimonies left a deep impression.

“When we arrived here, people approached us with great affection, they hugged and kissed us. We became a small source of hope,” she said.

“I saw the pain in their eyes and voices very clearly. People are trying to hold on to life. This film may contribute, even in a small way, to healing those wounds.”

Actor Cem Özer described the production as a grounded narrative that ultimately confronts audiences with the reality of loss. “The greatest
pain is not your own death; you do not experience that. It is the death of loved ones, losing them. That is what we are trying to reflect,” he said.

Actress Güneş İnan, who also stars in the film, said her role was psychologically demanding and emphasized that the earthquake remains a shared human tragedy.

Aşk ve Enkaz is expected to hit the cinemas soon.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

    Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

  2. Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

    Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

  3. Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

    Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

  4. Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

    Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

  5. Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites

    Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites
Recommended
Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite
Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites

Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites
Zeugma Mosaic Museum targets 50,000 Eid visitors

Zeugma Mosaic Museum targets 50,000 Eid visitors
Fatih tutak creating new language for turkish cuisine

Fatih tutak creating new language for turkish cuisine
Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage

Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage
‘Trump’ buffalo spared sacrifice, sent to Bangladesh national zoo

‘Trump’ buffalo spared sacrifice, sent to Bangladesh national zoo
WORLD Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿