Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The lingering human impact of the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes in Türkiye is set to reach cinemas with “Aşk ve Enkaz” (“Love and Rubble”), a feature film shot in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş, one of the epicenters of the disaster that hit the country’s south.

The production, which has completed filming on location, follows the story of a young woman preparing for an unwanted marriage on the morning the earthquakes strike, reshaping her life and the world around her. Structured around a love story unfolding in the shadow of catastrophe, the film seeks to portray not only destruction, but also grief, endurance and the struggle to rebuild life after profound loss.

Produced by Zeki Sincar and Kürşat Güçlü, with screenplay and direction by Ali Ayyıldız, the project deliberately places limited emphasis on disaster spectacle, instead focusing on emotional and psychological transformation in its characters before and after the earthquake.

Sincar said the aim of the film extends beyond documenting physical devastation. “What we really want to tell is the traces left in people’s lives by this great disaster,” he said, adding that a sequel is also being planned to continue the narrative.

Güçlü noted that the production also intends to contribute to the visibility of Elbistan while drawing attention to the lived experiences of families affected by the earthquakes. Director Ayyıldız highlighted the strong support received from local residents during filming, describing the process as carefully prepared and smoothly executed despite the sensitivity of the subject matter.

For the cast and crew, filming in the region proved emotionally challenging.

Actress Mihriban Er said the experience of listening to local testimonies left a deep impression.

“When we arrived here, people approached us with great affection, they hugged and kissed us. We became a small source of hope,” she said.

“I saw the pain in their eyes and voices very clearly. People are trying to hold on to life. This film may contribute, even in a small way, to healing those wounds.”

Actor Cem Özer described the production as a grounded narrative that ultimately confronts audiences with the reality of loss. “The greatest

pain is not your own death; you do not experience that. It is the death of loved ones, losing them. That is what we are trying to reflect,” he said.

Actress Güneş İnan, who also stars in the film, said her role was psychologically demanding and emphasized that the earthquake remains a shared human tragedy.

Aşk ve Enkaz is expected to hit the cinemas soon.