‘City of Gladiators’ Stratonikeia draws Eid holiday visitors

MUĞLA

The ancient city of Stratonikeia in southwestern Türkiye, known as the “City of Gladiators,” continues to attract visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday, offering travelers a journey through thousands of years of layered history.

Located in the Yatağan district of Muğla province, Stratonikeia is regarded as one of Türkiye’s most remarkable archaeological sites, distinguished by its preservation of structures from multiple civilizations within the same settlement. The city, which once housed the region’s largest sports school in antiquity, became known as the “City of Gladiators” due to its historical association with athletic training and gladiator culture.

Excavation and restoration works are continuing across many parts of the ancient city, contributing to growing interest among both domestic and international visitors. Archaeologists working at the site have focused not only on monumental ancient structures but also on preserving the later historical layers that make Stratonikeia unique among Anatolian settlements.

The site contains remains from the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, alongside structures dating to the Menteşe Principality, the Ottoman era and the early Turkish Republic. Historians and archaeologists describe the city as an exceptional example of uninterrupted settlement, where traces of different civilizations can still be seen side by side.

Restoration work has also been carried out on many traditional houses in the historic village area, helping preserve the original architectural character of the settlement. Visitors are able to walk through ancient marble streets while simultaneously encountering Ottoman-era homes, mosques, baths and village buildings that reflect centuries of continuous life.

One of the city’s most striking features is the way daily life and archaeology coexist. Alongside monumental ruins such as the theater, gymnasium, colonnaded streets and public buildings, visitors can also spend time beneath centuries-old plane trees in the village square, experiencing the atmosphere of a settlement where history remains visibly alive.

Archaeologists note that Stratonikeia presents a continuous historical timeline stretching back roughly 3,500 years. Unlike many ancient cities that were eventually abandoned, the site evolved over centuries while retaining traces of each successive civilization.

The ancient city has seen a notable rise in visitor numbers in recent years, driven by ongoing restoration efforts and increasing international attention toward Türkiye’s cultural heritage destinations. During the Eid holiday, many travelers visiting Muğla and its coastal districts were seen touring the archaeological site and closely examining its historical structures.

The city also drew engaged couples and families who used the ancient streets and historic landmarks as settings for photographs, adding a contemporary social dimension to the centuries-old settlement.

Included on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, Stratonikeia is considered one of Türkiye’s most important archaeological projects because of the scale of its preservation and the diversity of historical periods represented within a single site. Scholars often describe the city as an open-air archive of Anatolian history, where visitors can witness the transformation of urban life from antiquity to the modern era.

As excavation and conservation works continue, Stratonikeia remains a major cultural attraction in the Aegean region, drawing visitors seeking not only archaeological ruins but also a rare sense of historical continuity preserved across millennia.