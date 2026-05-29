‘City of Gladiators’ Stratonikeia draws Eid holiday visitors

‘City of Gladiators’ Stratonikeia draws Eid holiday visitors

MUĞLA
‘City of Gladiators’ Stratonikeia draws Eid holiday visitors

The ancient city of Stratonikeia in southwestern Türkiye, known as the “City of Gladiators,” continues to attract visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday, offering travelers a journey through thousands of years of layered history.

Located in the Yatağan district of Muğla province, Stratonikeia is regarded as one of Türkiye’s most remarkable archaeological sites, distinguished by its preservation of structures from multiple civilizations within the same settlement. The city, which once housed the region’s largest sports school in antiquity, became known as the “City of Gladiators” due to its historical association with athletic training and gladiator culture.

Excavation and restoration works are continuing across many parts of the ancient city, contributing to growing interest among both domestic and international visitors. Archaeologists working at the site have focused not only on monumental ancient structures but also on preserving the later historical layers that make Stratonikeia unique among Anatolian settlements.

The site contains remains from the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, alongside structures dating to the Menteşe Principality, the Ottoman era and the early Turkish Republic. Historians and archaeologists describe the city as an exceptional example of uninterrupted settlement, where traces of different civilizations can still be seen side by side.

Restoration work has also been carried out on many traditional houses in the historic village area, helping preserve the original architectural character of the settlement. Visitors are able to walk through ancient marble streets while simultaneously encountering Ottoman-era homes, mosques, baths and village buildings that reflect centuries of continuous life.

One of the city’s most striking features is the way daily life and archaeology coexist. Alongside monumental ruins such as the theater, gymnasium, colonnaded streets and public buildings, visitors can also spend time beneath centuries-old plane trees in the village square, experiencing the atmosphere of a settlement where history remains visibly alive.

Archaeologists note that Stratonikeia presents a continuous historical timeline stretching back roughly 3,500 years. Unlike many ancient cities that were eventually abandoned, the site evolved over centuries while retaining traces of each successive civilization.

The ancient city has seen a notable rise in visitor numbers in recent years, driven by ongoing restoration efforts and increasing international attention toward Türkiye’s cultural heritage destinations. During the Eid holiday, many travelers visiting Muğla and its coastal districts were seen touring the archaeological site and closely examining its historical structures.

The city also drew engaged couples and families who used the ancient streets and historic landmarks as settings for photographs, adding a contemporary social dimension to the centuries-old settlement.

Included on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, Stratonikeia is considered one of Türkiye’s most important archaeological projects because of the scale of its preservation and the diversity of historical periods represented within a single site. Scholars often describe the city as an open-air archive of Anatolian history, where visitors can witness the transformation of urban life from antiquity to the modern era.

As excavation and conservation works continue, Stratonikeia remains a major cultural attraction in the Aegean region, drawing visitors seeking not only archaeological ruins but also a rare sense of historical continuity preserved across millennia.

 

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

    CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

  2. Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

    Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

  3. Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

    Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

  4. Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

    Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

  5. Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

    Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite
Recommended
Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite
Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites

Lebanon decries attacks damaging heritage sites
Zeugma Mosaic Museum targets 50,000 Eid visitors

Zeugma Mosaic Museum targets 50,000 Eid visitors
Fatih tutak creating new language for turkish cuisine

Fatih tutak creating new language for turkish cuisine
Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage

Museum traces Anatolia’s automotive heritage
Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story

Film to revisit Feb 6 quakes’ aftermath through love story
‘Trump’ buffalo spared sacrifice, sent to Bangladesh national zoo

‘Trump’ buffalo spared sacrifice, sent to Bangladesh national zoo
WORLD Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿