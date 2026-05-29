Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining

ISTANBUL

Peru is ready to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye in critical minerals, mining and industrialization as global demand rises with the energy transition, Peru’s environment minister has said.

Nelly Paredes del Castillo told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the OECD Critical Minerals Forum held in April in Istanbul that Peru is very pleased with the possibility of initiating closer cooperation with Türkiye in sustainable mining and industrial development.

“We are truly hopeful about carrying out joint work together,” she said, thanking Türkiye and the OECD for organizing the forum focused on critical minerals and the energy transition.

Paredes del Castillo said she met with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar during her visit to Istanbul and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Paredes del Castillo said that both parties agreed to strengthen mining cooperation, including the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

“We agreed with the minister that Türkiye would send us a draft memorandum of understanding through diplomatic channels so that we can begin coordinating this joint work between the Peruvian and Turkish governments,” she said.

Peru and Türkiye are among a growing number of countries seeking to deepen cooperation on critical minerals as global competition intensifies over supply chains needed for clean energy, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

Türkiye has stepped up efforts in recent years to expand its critical minerals production and processing capacity as part of broader goals tied to energy security, industrial development and the energy transition.