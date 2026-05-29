Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining

Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining

ISTANBUL
Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining

Peru is ready to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye in critical minerals, mining and industrialization as global demand rises with the energy transition, Peru’s environment minister has said.
Nelly Paredes del Castillo told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the OECD Critical Minerals Forum held in April in Istanbul that Peru is very pleased with the possibility of initiating closer cooperation with Türkiye in sustainable mining and industrial development.
“We are truly hopeful about carrying out joint work together,” she said, thanking Türkiye and the OECD for organizing the forum focused on critical minerals and the energy transition.
Paredes del Castillo said she met with Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar during her visit to Istanbul and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.
Paredes del Castillo said that both parties agreed to strengthen mining cooperation, including the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding to be coordinated through diplomatic channels.
“We agreed with the minister that Türkiye would send us a draft memorandum of understanding through diplomatic channels so that we can begin coordinating this joint work between the Peruvian and Turkish governments,” she said.
Peru and Türkiye are among a growing number of countries seeking to deepen cooperation on critical minerals as global competition intensifies over supply chains needed for clean energy, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.
Türkiye has stepped up efforts in recent years to expand its critical minerals production and processing capacity as part of broader goals tied to energy security, industrial development and the energy transition.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

    CHP leadership crisis deepens with rival gatherings

  2. Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

    Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

  3. Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

    Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

  4. Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

    Russia says recalled its Armenia envoy for 'consultations' over Yerevan's EU ties

  5. Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite

    Istanbul ballet competition gathers global dance elite
Recommended
Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure
AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation

AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation
New gold rush threatens indigenous havens in Brazils Amazon

New gold rush threatens indigenous havens in Brazil's Amazon
Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday

Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday
Eastern Europe emerges as rising market for Turkish apparel sector

Eastern Europe emerges as rising market for Turkish apparel sector
Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister

Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister
WORLD Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿