Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday

Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday

Turkish Airlines (THY) aims to serve a total of 2.7 million passengers during the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday, says Murat Şeker, the carrier’s chairman of the board and the executive committee.
Şeker said THY and AJet planned a total of 16,544 flights for the holiday period, covering May 22-31. Of these, 10,034 will be international flights, including 326 additional services, while 6,510 will be domestic flights, including 499 additional services, he added.
“With these flights, we aim to carry around 2.7 million passengers in total,” Şeker said in a statement on his social media account.
THY had earlier announced additional flights for the Eid holiday due to strong demand from travelers.
Şeker said operations were continuing smoothly despite the heavy passenger traffic during the Eid holiday.
He also said THY and AJet would operate a total of 1,867 scheduled flights on May 31, the final day of the holiday.
“On the same day, with more than 305,000 passengers holding reservations, we will experience the busiest day in our operational history and break a record by reaching the highest number of booked passengers,” Şeker said.

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