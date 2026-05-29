Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister

Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister

TEKİRDAĞ
Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister

Türkiye expects a significant increase in exports in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, forecasting an additional $4 billion to $5 billion in export revenue for the month.


“With this, we will complete the first half of the year positively in terms of foreign trade balances,” Bolat said, speaking in the western province of Tekirdağ.
The minister said Türkiye continues to show a positive performance in exports despite the slowdown in the global economy. He noted that exports rose 22.5 percent in April and said the momentum continued in May, despite fewer working days due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.


“There will be a larger contraction in imports. Our foreign trade deficit will also decrease,” he added.


Bolat said the Iran war had a negative impact on Türkiye in March in terms of production and exports, but added that exports posted a strong recovery in April.
“May is also going very well,” he said.


He pointed out that the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday in May sharply reduced the number of working days.


“There are 14 working days. Despite this, the pace of our exports is good. In June, we will achieve a $4 billion to $5 billion increase in exports,” Bolat said.
Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April to $25.4 billion. Imports increased 3.1 percent to $33.9 billion, while the foreign trade deficit fell 29.8 percent to $8.5 billion.


In the January-April period, exports rose 3 percent to $88.6 billion, while the foreign trade deficit increased 7.4 percent to $37.1 billion.
As of April, Türkiye’s 12-month exports stood at $275.8 billion.

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