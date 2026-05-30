Fatih tutak creating new language for turkish cuisine

Ebru Erke

TURK Fatih Tutak is no longer simply a great restaurant. It has evolved into something far more ambitious: A powerful culinary narrative with its own language, one that is pushing Türkiye into a new position within the global gastronomic conversation. And quite frankly, after my recent visit, this is exactly why I believe Fatih Tutak is now moving beyond the realm of two Michelin stars.

Because the difference between two and three Michelin stars is rarely just technical perfection. Three-star restaurants become destinations in themselves. People plan journeys around them. They do not travel simply to eat, but to immerse themselves in an experience. TURK is beginning to occupy precisely that territory.

The experience starts the moment you arrive. Guests are first welcomed into Avlu, an elegant yet understated lounge space centered around a live fire. The first bites arrive here. The first sip begins here. Within minutes, the sterile distance often associated with fine dining dissolves. From there, guests move into the main dining room where the narrative deepens. By the end of the evening, they are invited into the kitchen itself. Desserts are served inside the workspace. Conversations with the chefs begin. What had been a carefully orchestrated dining experience suddenly shifts into something deeply personal, almost domestic. Tutak describes this structure as “three acts,” and the entire evening genuinely unfolds with the rhythm and emotional pacing of a theatrical production.

Today, technical excellence exists in many fine dining restaurants around the world. Great sauces, flawless cooking techniques and polished service alone are no longer enough for three Michelin stars. Beyond exceptional food, what remains in people’s memory is the idea behind the restaurant. This is where TURK distinguishes itself. What is being served here is not merely food, but an entirely new perspective on Türkiye itself.

The menu is filled with deeply familiar Anatolian flavors, yet none of the dishes rely on nostalgia. Tutak prefers to describe his work not as “modernizing” Turkish cuisine, but as “translating” it.

“The ingredients are the same. The grammar is new.”

In many ways, that single sentence encapsulates the entire philosophy of the restaurant. The goal is not to Westernize Turkish cuisine, but to reconstruct its language in a form the world of contemporary gastronomy can fully understand.

You see this immediately in the opening course, a dish that completely disarmed me: Wood-fired chicken soup. Beginning a tasting menu with chicken soup is not something many chefs would dare to do. Because everyone carries a personal memory of it. It tastes of childhood, of mothers and grandmothers, of comfort and care. The risk lies precisely there. You are touching something emotionally untouchable in people’s minds.

Tutak is fully aware of that risk.

“We knock on the door of memory,” he says, “but once the guest walks in, they find a completely different room.”

The smoke from the wood fire, the concentrated broth, the crisp texture of chicken skin layered on top… the dish feels familiar and entirely new at the same time.

Tutak believes one of fine dining’s greatest mistakes over the years has been disconnecting people from their own memories. TURK does the opposite. It first anchors you somewhere recognizable, then slowly takes you somewhere unexpected. And that philosophy is present throughout the entire restaurant.

When Tutak speaks about Trabzon butter or wild Hizan honey, the conversation is never only about product quality. It is about making geography visible on the plate. Alongside pide bread, they serve a composition of Trabzon cow’s milk butter, burnt Trabzon butter and buffalo butter. Next to it arrives wild Hizan honey, cut directly from the honeycomb, carrying the unmistakable imprint of the flora found nearly 2,000 meters above sea level.

At its core, many of the dishes at TURK revolve around a single idea: Proving that Anatolia possesses a far more sophisticated culinary memory than most people realize.

Tokat sour cherries paired with foie gras, pişmaniye reimagined through modern technique, references to ayran kebab… At first glance these combinations may seem surprising, yet in reality they reveal an intelligence that has existed within Anatolian cuisine for centuries.

One sentence from our conversation stayed with me more than anything else: “This land already knew all of this. Nobody was looking.”

And he is right. The pairing of acidity with fat, meat with fruit and dairy with spice has existed in Anatolian cooking for generations. Yet for years, we reduced our own cuisine to the category of “home cooking.” TURK reframes that culinary heritage with the technical depth and precision of world-class gastronomy.

Sometimes this idea appears in highly symbolic dishes, such as the black truffle Adana kebab.

On one side sits truffle, one of European gastronomy’s ultimate luxury codes. On the other stands Adana kebab, one of Türkiye’s most powerful street food icons. When placed together on the same plate, the dish quietly asks a provocative question: Why is one considered prestigious while the other is not?

Because ultimately, the issue is rarely the ingredient itself. It is the way that the ingredient is presented to the world. And TURK is changing that narrative.

Another major focus of Tutak’s cuisine today is the diversity of Türkiye’s coastline. Seafood has become increasingly central to the menu. He emphasizes that Türkiye’s nearly 8,000 kilometers of coastline cannot be reduced to a single culinary identity. The waters of the Black Sea behave differently from the currents of the Aegean or the salinity of the Mediterranean, and naturally, the products themselves develop entirely different characteristics. Here, Tutak applies the philosophy he absorbed from kaiseki cuisine: Never force the ingredient; listen to it. Before the dishes even arrive, guests are introduced to seafood from different Turkish coasts through a striking wooden map presented tableside.

And yet, despite the constantly evolving menu, two dishes have remained since the very beginning: Mantı and mussels.

“Mantı means my mother,” Tutak says. “Mussels mean Istanbul.”

Perhaps those two dishes summarize the entire restaurant more clearly than anything else. Because no matter how advanced the technique becomes, no matter how global the ambition grows, people ultimately remain connected to memory.

And perhaps that is exactly where the road to three Michelin stars begins. Not simply with flawless cooking, but with the ability to build a world that lingers in people’s minds long after dinner is over, one that changes the way they see an entire cuisine.