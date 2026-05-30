Last master of ancient parchment craft dies at 93

IZMIR

İsmail Araç, a UNESCO-designated “living human treasure” and one of the last grandmasters of the traditional “karatabak” (black tanner) leathercraft and parchment-making in Türkiye, has passed away at the age of 93 in the western province of İzmir’s Bergama district.

Born in Bergama in 1933, Araç entered the tanning profession in 1953 beneath the Tabakçılar (Tanners) Bridge, remaining fiercely devoted to his craft for an uninterrupted 71 years.

Araç was one of the world’s rare artisans who kept alive the art of parchment production, a craft originally developed during the ancient Kingdom of Pergamon in the 2nd century BC.

He achieved this entirely through traditional, labor-intensive methods without the use of any chemicals, cementing his status as one of the most iconic figures of the district.

His meticulous craftsmanship, which involved processing kidskin and goatskin using a traditional knife known as a “kavlato” — a task requiring immense physical strength — made him a focal point for numerous domestic and international researchers and academics.

Having dedicated immense effort to preserving and globally promoting traditional Turkish handicrafts, Araç was honored with numerous high-profile national and international titles throughout his career.

In 2017, he received a proclamation of “Bearer of Intangible Cultural Heritage” from the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The artist was registered as a “living human treasure” by UNESCO in 2021.

In recognition of his unparalleled contributions to traditional arts, Araç was also personally presented with an award by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, earning the admiration of both state protocol and international cultural circles while bringing global recognition to the name of Bergama.

In interviews given in previous years, Araç had expressed deep concern for the future of his craft, famously stating, “If I die, this art dies with me.”

However, in the final chapter of his life, he fulfilled his ultimate dream, successfully passing this ancient heritage on to the next generation.