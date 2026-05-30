Turkish AI system targets safer maritime navigation

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company Havelsan has developed BLUEVISION, an artificial intelligence-supported maritime situational awareness system designed to improve navigation safety on manned and unmanned platforms.

The system uses computer vision and data fusion technologies to support operators in maritime traffic, offering decision-support and navigation assistance for commercial ships, luxury yachts, uncrewed surface vehicles and military platforms.

Unlike conventional camera-based systems, BLUEVISION combines images from thermal and daylight cameras with Automatic Identification System data to create a broader maritime picture.

The system can detect and locate objects that radar systems may miss or struggle to identify, including small boats, buoys and people in the water.

Its hardware includes thermal and daylight cameras, an artificial intelligence processing unit and a touchscreen display panel. The system can operate day and night, overlaying digital data on live video feeds to provide operators with real-time information.

BLUEVISION automatically classifies surface objects such as ships, boats and buoys, while estimating their geographic locations. It also provides visual and audio warnings in situations involving collision risks.

The system has been used on SANCAR, the Turkish Navy’s armed uncrewed surface vehicle, to support autonomous navigation and search-and-rescue missions. It works in integration with Havelsan’s ADVENT Combat Management System for navigation safety on autonomous platforms.

Havelsan has also integrated the system into RAFNAR boats through cooperation with VN Maritime and Piloda Shipyard, while making it available for commercial container ships.

The company says BLUEVISION can be adapted for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, search and rescue, and submarine periscope surveillance.

Its software infrastructure can be updated for new operational scenarios, with the aim of reducing human error and improving efficiency at sea.