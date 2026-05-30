Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

MUNICH
Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.

Two pilots reported a suspicious incident involving what appeared to be drones shortly after 9:00 am, a police spokesman said.

"In coordination with German air traffic control, the security authorities then decided to close the runways," the spokesman said.

A police helicopter was deployed and security personnel were "clarifying the situation", he added.

Flights were able to resume at 10:05 am, according to an airport spokesman.

An "extensive search by emergency services found no threat" to public safety, the spokesman said.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Barrack’s tenure ends as US special envoy to Syria

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