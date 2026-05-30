Munich airport briefly halts flights after drone alert

MUNICH

Flights were suspended for around an hour at Munich airport on Saturday due to a suspected drone sighting, police and airport authorities told AFP.

Two pilots reported a suspicious incident involving what appeared to be drones shortly after 9:00 am, a police spokesman said.

"In coordination with German air traffic control, the security authorities then decided to close the runways," the spokesman said.

A police helicopter was deployed and security personnel were "clarifying the situation", he added.

Flights were able to resume at 10:05 am, according to an airport spokesman.

An "extensive search by emergency services found no threat" to public safety, the spokesman said.