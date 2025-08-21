Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

ISTANBUL
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria

Türkiye on Wednesday announced that passport-based crossings have officially begun at its land border gates with Syria, as part of the normalization process following the country’s liberation last December.

According to an Interior Ministry statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Turkish citizens and Syrian nationals who have obtained third country citizenship will be able to enter and exit Syria through Türkiye’s land border gates, with the exception of those located in the Operation Peace Spring Zone.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

    Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

  2. İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

    İYİ Party officials resign in Mardin over stance on anti-terror bid

  3. US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

    US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

  4. Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

    Türkiye’s international reserves hit all-time high of $176.5 bln

  5. Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Recommended
Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Ukraine peace efforts
Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel

Turkish ports seek assurances ships not linked to Israel
Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army

Ankara, Damascus launch works for training new Syrian army
Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control

Erdoğan rejects Israeli plan to place Gaza Strip under military control
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
WORLD ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

ISIL exploits instability in several regions, UN experts warns

The ISIL terrorist organization is exploiting instability in Africa and Syria and remains a significant threat in Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe, U.N. counterterrorism experts have said.
ECONOMY US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically low

More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but U.S. layoffs remain in the same historically healthy range of the past few years.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿