Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter

ANKARA

Türkiye has officially delivered its first locally designed and produced multi-role utility helicopter, the T625 Gökbey, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The helicopter has been equipped with indigenous avionics systems designed by Ankara-based defense firm Aselsan.

The T625 Gökbey will now serve with the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command, showcasing capabilities entirely supported by the domestic defense industry.

Aselsan announced that the T625 Gökbey utilizes 34 different avionics systems, which include a flight control computer, national communications systems, identification systems, modular displays, navigation systems, and more.

The firm developed state-of-the-art features for the T625 Gökbey in line with the standards of competing avionics suites in international civil platforms.

Demonstrating its commitment to enhancing aviation technology, Aselsan has contributed to the modernization of 1,100 aircraft, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), using its indigenous systems.

The firm also provides essential software solutions, particularly for mission computers in aircraft, which are crucial for achieving national independence in Türkiye’s defense capabilities.

Aselsan is one of the major players in the global defense industry.

It moved up from 47th place in the Defense News Top 100 ranking in 2022 to 42nd in 2023. In 2013, Aselsan was ranked 67th on the list, and it had risen to the top 50 by 2019.